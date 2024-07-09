Kevorkian Named To Armenian National Team

BATON ROUGE – Rising LSU Soccer junior, Sophine Kevorkian, has been named to the Armenian National Team, announced by the football federation of Armenia and head coach of the team, Artak Adamyan.

A native of San Diego, California, Kevorkian transferred to LSU in the spring and will play her first season with the Tigers this upcoming fall.

She joins the Tigers from the University of San Diego, where she totaled 3,000 minutes in between the posts, earning 34 starts and playing in a total of 36 matches for the Toreros.

The goalkeeper earned her first national call up to the Armenian team ahead of the upcoming UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying round matches.

“I am proud to have Armenian heritage and I am honored to play for and represent Armenia, a country with so much history, and culture,” said Kevorkian.

Her Armenian descent comes from her grandfather on her father’s side, allowing her to represent her family’s country.

Kevorkian and the Armenian Women’s National Team will train from July 7 to July 17 before playing in their first match on Friday, July 12 against Bulgaria at home in Yerevan at the Republican Stadium.



The team will play the last match of the qualifying round against Romania on Tuesday, July 16 at the Arculet de Triomphe Stadium in Bucharest.

