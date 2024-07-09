Five Members Of LSU's Nationally-Ranked Women's Golf Team On SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – Five members of the nationally-ranked LSU women’s golf team were named to the SEC Academic Spring Honor Roll announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

From the LSU golf team that finished No. 3 in the final Scoreboard/Clippd NCAA rankings and T5 in the NCAA Championships are:

Aine Donegan (General Business)

Ingrid Lindblad (Interdisciplinary Studies)

Taylor Riley (Sports Administration)

Latanna Stone (Masters, Leadership Development)

Elsa Svensson (General Business)

Donegan and Riley were on the first-year honor roll a year ago, while Lindblad was on the honor roll for a fifth consecutive year. Stone also was a five-year selection in her LSU career and Svensson made her third selection overall.

The 2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2023 Summer, 2023 Fall, and 2024 Spring terms.

The following criteria for selection are followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.