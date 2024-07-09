BATON ROUGE-Five Tigers from the LSU Men’s Golf team were named to the SEC Academic Spring Honor Roll announced on Tuesday.

The student-athletes on the list consisted of redshirt senior Nicholas Arcement, senior Drew Doyle, graduate student Connor Gaunt, sophomore Luke Haskew and sophomore Holden Webb.

This is both Arcement and Doyle’s fourth selection to the SEC Academic Honor Roll earning the award in the spring of 2021, 2022 and 2023. Connor Gaunt, Holden Webb and Luke Haskew all earned their second selection having been SEC Academic Honor Roll student-athletes last spring.

The 2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2023 Summer, 2023 Fall, and 2024 Spring terms.

The following criteria for selection are followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.