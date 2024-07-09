Arnold, Collins Named to 2024 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – Two members of the LSU women’s tennis team were named to the SEC Academic Spring Honor Roll announced by the conference on Tuesday. Rising fifth-year Kylie Collins and junior Caroline Arnold were the two Tigers to earn academic honors.

The 2024 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2023 Summer, 2023 Fall and 2024 Spring semesters. Each student-athlete must have maintained a 3.00 grade point average for the preceding academic year or have a cumulative average of at least 3.00. A student-athlete must have completed 24 semesters or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial credit and have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Collins earns the second SEC academic honor of her career after being named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll last year. The Savannah, Georgia native is currently majoring in communication studies. The three-time ITA All-American missed the 2023-24 season due to an injury.

For Arnold, it’s the first time she’s earned academic honors from the conference. The Metairie, Louisiana native competed for the Tigers in tournament play during the fall, where she earned one singles win.

The SEC will round out its 2023-24 academic honors with the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll releasing on Wednesday morning.

