Swimming and Diving Announces 2024-25 Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving team released its 2024-2025 schedule consisting of three home meets, five away meets, and two invitationals, LSU Athletics and head coach Rick Bishop announced Friday.

The Tigers open the season as usual with the annual Purple and Gold Intrasquad on Saturday, Sept. 14. LSU faces its first outside competition in early October, welcoming the University of Texas to the LSU Natatorium on October 11.

Following its first conference dual meet with the Longhorns, LSU travels to Annapolis, Md., to compete at Lejeune Hall on the Naval Academy’s campus on October 18. The scheduled meet occurs during Fall Break, allowing the team to set aside time for team bonding. The meet consists of two other teams: Loyola (Md.) and George Mason.

Before competing at the midseason invitationals, the Tigers participate in two meets—the first at the University of Houston on November 2, which includes additional teams from Tulane and Rice and comprises the women’s squad athletes alone. LSU then travels to Tuscaloosa on November 8 to take on Alabama and Florida State in a tri-team meet.

At midseason, the Tigers will compete at the Gabrielsen Natatorium in the Georgia Invitational. The meet will begin on November 20 and conclude on November 22. After finishing the midseason meet, the diving Tigers return to Athens to compete in the Georgia Diving Invitational from January 3-5.

The Tigers will compete in Georgia’s facility for the third straight competition as LSU heads back to the Gabrielsen Natatorium for a conference dual meet on January 11.

The Tigers hit the road for the second straight week, facing Texas A&M on January 18 in Bryan-College Station at the Rec Center Natatorium. A week later, LSU returns home on January 25 against Cincinnati and Delta State for the final regular-season meet, featuring the senior class recognition.

The swimming and diving team will then travel to Georgia to fight for the SEC crown in the 2025 edition of the SEC Championships. The Tigers have seen great success under Bishop and look to accomplish more this season. The LSU women’s swimming and diving squad finished eighth at the 2024 SEC Championships, while the men placed sixth. The 2025 conference meet runs from February 17 through February 22.

After battling at the conference level, the chase for the NCAA title begins with the NCAA Zone D diving regional taking place on the University of Iowa’s campus. The regional is scheduled to begin on March 10 and conclude on March 12.

The LSU swimmers who qualified throughout the season and the divers who qualified at regionals will continue to compete at their respective NCAA Championship meets. The women’s national meet starts on March 19 and runs through March 22, with the men’s NCAA meet following the next week from March 26 through March 29. Both meets occur in Federal Way, Wa., at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center.