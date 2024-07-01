July 2024 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the July 2024 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Aalyah Del Rosario

Freshman, Interdisciplinary Studies, Women’s Basketball

Reason for nomination: Although Aalyah is only a freshman, she has transitioned well from high school to college, both academically and athletically. Despite some academic struggles coming out of high school, Aalyah has adapted very well and utilizes the academic center to her advantage.

Nominated by: Carole Walker, Senior Associate Director

Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant

Senior, Sport Administration, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Montse is in her final semesters at LSU and is on track to graduate in August 2024 graduate. She has managed her Summer B Session course load exceptionally well. Staff in the Academic Center have noticed her strong work ethic and the opportunities that she is creating for herself as she enters her post-graduate career. We are excited to see Montse continue to display hard work and determination in the upcoming Summer C Session.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Jessica Jones

Freshman, Mechanical Engineering, Volleyball

Reason for nomination: Jessica has proven to be an exceptionally hardworking student, consistently demonstrating a strong commitment to her academic responsibilities. She maintains a positive attitude in all her interactions with advisors and tutors. Additionally, Jessica shows great effort during her tutoring sessions, always striving to improve and succeed in her coursework. Her dedication and perseverance make her an outstanding candidate for this recognition!

Nominated by: Volleyball Academic Team

Sage Ryan

Junior, Sport Administration, Football

Reason for nomination: Over the past two semesters, Sage has made a significant improvement in his efforts and attitude towards his academics. Sage is always willing to do what is asked of him and maintains a positive demeanor even when needing to remain in the academic center for an extended amount of time to complete intensive papers and assignments. He has found a new sense of appreciation for his education, the individuals that are there to support him, and the academic resources that are available to him. All of these efforts combined have contributed positively toward his grades and overall academic performance. We are very proud of Sage!

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

George Stoupe

Senior, Sport Administration, Men’s Tennis

Reason for nomination: George is a transfer Student-Athlete in his final semester at LSU, expected to graduate in August 2024. He has excelled in managing his Summer B-Session course load alongside his Practicum / Internship. His strong work ethic has not gone unnoticed as well as the opportunities he is creating for himself this summer regarding his post-graduate career. We are very excited about his upcoming graduation and the future career prospects and opportunities ahead of him!

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Joel Thompson

Senior, Sport Administration, Men’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: While in his final semesters at LSU, aiming to graduate in August 2024, Joel has been able to balance his Summer B session course load with his Practicum / Internship. This summer, Joel’s commitment to his academics and strong work ethic has led to him creating opportunities for his post-graduate career. We look forward to Joel continuing to demonstrate his hard work and determination in the upcoming Summer C session.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.