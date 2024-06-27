LSU's Lindblad, Runion Lead LSWA All-Louisiana Women's Golf Team

BATON ROUGE – For the fifth consecutive year, former World No. 1 amateur Ingrid Lindblad was named the Louisiana Player of the Year on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana women’s golf team.

LSU head coach Garrett Runion was named the state’s top women’s golf coach for the fourth time in his six years as head coach of the Tigers.

In all four members of the Tigers were on the five-member team selected – Lindblad, Latanna Stone, Carla Tejedo and Aine Donegan.

Stone makes the first team for the fifth consecutive year, while Tejedo is chosen for a second first-team honor. Donegan, the newcomer of the year in 2023 for first-year players in Louisiana, made her first All-Louisiana first-team selection.

Lindblad, who recently turned pro and finished T2 in her third start on the Epson Tour, won four times in the 2023-24 season to finish her career with 15 collegiate wins, an SEC record. She was the SEC Player of the Year for the third time, a five-time first-team All-American, WGCA Player of the Year, winner of the ANNIKA Award and the Inkster Award and most recently, the Honda Award winner in women’s golf.

Runion’s Tigers won three times in the 2023-24 season, including a rallying win on the final day of the NCAA Bryan Regional that earned the Tigers a fourth straight appearance in the NCAA Championships, tying a school record. The Tigers tied for the top spot in the NCAA stroke play qualifying and advanced to match play for the first time in school history. LSU finished T5 in the championships.

Runion, along with assistant Alexis Rather, will be part of the coaching staff for the United States squad at the Arnold Palmer Cup, July 5-7, in Ireland.

Stone, who will be part of the United States playing squad at the Arnold Palmer Cup, posted her third collegiate win during the season and finished 10th in the NCAA Championships to make the All-Championships team with a 72-hole score of even par 288.

Tejedo posted three under par rounds in the NCAA Championships to conclude her career as well with an All-Championships team appearance, finishing in a tie for ninth at 1-under 287. Tejedo, like Stone and Lindblad, became one of six players all-time to appear in four NCAA Championships.

Donegan, who will be a rising senior at LSU this fall, had an outstanding NCAA Championship, finishing in a tie for fourth to earn All-Championship honors at 5-under par 283. That including a second round of 5-under 67. She was named Golfweek Honorable Mention All-American for her season play.

Women’s All-Louisiana Golf Team

Player of the Year: Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Daniela Campillo, ULM

Coach of the Year: Garrett Runion, LSU

