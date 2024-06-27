Hudson Extends Contract with LSU Soccer through 2028

BATON ROUGE – Entering her fifth season with the Tigers this upcoming fall, Head Coach Sian Hudson has signed a contract extension to continue leading the LSU Soccer program through 2028.

“I want to express my gratitude to Scott Woodward and his administration for granting me the opportunity to lead this program. I am thrilled to extend my tenure here in Baton Rouge and I’m committed to working tirelessly alongside my staff and team to achieve the success our Tiger fans deserve,” said Hudson.



“Witnessing the growth of soccer in Louisiana during my time here has been incredibly rewarding. My team and I are dedicated to fostering a soccer culture in our home state and will continue to serve our local community while striving to elevate LSU soccer to the highest level.”

Since beginning her tenure at LSU in 2019, Hudson has propelled the program to unprecedented success alongside Associate Head Coach Seb Furness, who joined the coaching staff that same year.

Under Hudson’s leadership, the LSU Tigers achieved significant milestones during the 2023 season, marking their ninth NCAA Tournament appearance and third consecutive postseason showing—the most straight appearances by a coach in LSU history. Notably, Hudson secured her first LSU NCAA Tournament victory with a first-round win against Lamar on November 11, 2022.

“I am pleased that Sian will continue to be the leader of our soccer program. She is committed to growing our program through recruiting and developing elite student-athletes,” said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “Sian and her staff have been intentional about expanding the footprint of soccer in the Baton Rouge community and I look forward to seeing the stands packed at our soccer matches this fall.”

Hudson’s coaching achievements were recognized by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) as she was named the Coach of the Year in 2023, highlighting her impact on the state’s soccer scene.

In 2022, the Tigers achieved their 13th ten-win season and recorded five shutouts throughout the year. Hudson’s coaching prowess was further highlighted by victories over two ranked opponents, including a historic top-10 win against No. 9 Texas on August 24, marking LSU’s first-ever victory against Texas and their first top-10 road win.

Hudson guided the Tigers to their highest-ever national ranking of No. 5 during the 2021 season. Her second year saw victories over five nationally ranked teams and an eight-match winning streak, including wins over No. 15 USF, No. 19 UCF, and No. 21 Arizona State. The season was capped by a landmark victory over No. 4 Arkansas on October 28, marking the highest-ranked win in program history.

The LSU soccer program has seen significant individual honors under Hudson’s leadership, including three All-Region selections, eight All-SEC members, nine All-Louisiana selections, and one Freshman All-American, Ida Hermannsdóttir.



Off the field, Hudson has shattered LSU Soccer Stadium attendance records, with three of the program’s top ten largest crowds occurring under her tenure. LSU continues to be a national leader in fan attendance, ranking in the Top 15 nationally in 2021.

Academic success has also been a priority for the Tigers, with LSU Soccer maintaining an above 3.20 GPA average since Hudson’s arrival. The team has earned seven Academic All-District honors and produced over 25 graduates since 2019, reflecting the program’s commitment to nurturing achievement both on and off the field.

In terms of player development, Hudson’s commitment to nurturing talent is evident, with multiple players progressing to the professional ranks since her arrival at LSU. Wasila Diwura-Soale, Maya Gordon, Mollie Swift, Lindsi Jennings, Shannon Cooke, Alesia Garcia, Brenna McPartlan, Olivia Wilkes, Tinaya Alexander, and Athena Kuehn are among those who have benefited from Hudson’s coaching and are now thriving in professional leagues worldwide.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.