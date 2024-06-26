LSU Gold
Track & Field

Track & Field Signs Saint Vincent Native Amal Glasgow

by Braydin Sik
+0
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program is signing Kingston College’s Amal Glasgow, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday.

Glasgow will come in ready to fill a much-needed role on the men’s 400-meter squad. Two seniors, Dillon Bedell and Sean “Squirrel” Burrell, both finished their final year of eligibility with the Tigers in 2024 leaving a hole to be filled.

The Saint Vincent native has most recently competed at the JAAA Olympic French Foray 3 this month, clocking a new personal-best time of 46.13 seconds in the 400m.

Glasgow also recently competed at the much-anticipated ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships in Class 1. The incoming freshman took first in the 200 meter with a personal-best time of 21.22 seconds (+0.1 m/s). In the 400m, Glasgow finished second with a time of 46.85 seconds.

As part of the always talented 4×400-meter relay team at Kingston College, Glasgow earned three Penn Relay wheels.

Outside of the 200m and 400m, Glasgow holds a personal-best time of 10.86 seconds (+0.2 m/s) in the 100 meter.

