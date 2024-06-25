LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike Pinstripe Replica Full-Button Baseball Jersey
Men's Nike Pinstripe Replica Full-Button Baseball Jersey $114.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Golf

LSU's Tejedo, Donegan Make Match Play at R&A Women's Amateur

Carla Tejedo

+0
LSU's Tejedo, Donegan Make Match Play at R&A Women's Amateur

BATON ROUGE – LSU golfers Carla Tejedo and Aine Donegan advance through two rounds of stroke play qualifying to the match play round of 64 in the R&A Women’s Amateur Championship at Portmarnock, Ireland on Tuesday.

Tejedo finished the 36 holes at 3-over par 147 after rounds of 75-72. The native of Spain recently completed her eligibility at LSU. She is solo seventh after a four-birdie round on Tuesday.

Donegan, who will enter her senior season at LSU this fall, easily made the match play with a 10-over score of 154, shooting rounds of 76 and 78. Donegan is in a group tied for 40th.

The cut for match play was 13 over par

Related Stories

Bryant, Lindblad Honored At 48th Annual Honda Ceremony

Bryant, Lindblad Honored At 48th Annual Honda Ceremony

Linblad To Be Honored Monday With Honda Award For Golf

Linblad To Be Honored Monday With Honda Award For Golf

Ingrid Lindblad warms up during a practice round at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa. last month. (Logan Whitton/USGA)
It's A Sweep Of Major Awards For LSU's Lindblad; Named Honda Award Winner For Golf

It's A Sweep Of Major Awards For LSU's Lindblad; Named Honda Award Winner For Golf