LSU's Tejedo, Donegan Make Match Play at R&A Women's Amateur

BATON ROUGE – LSU golfers Carla Tejedo and Aine Donegan advance through two rounds of stroke play qualifying to the match play round of 64 in the R&A Women’s Amateur Championship at Portmarnock, Ireland on Tuesday.

Tejedo finished the 36 holes at 3-over par 147 after rounds of 75-72. The native of Spain recently completed her eligibility at LSU. She is solo seventh after a four-birdie round on Tuesday.

Donegan, who will enter her senior season at LSU this fall, easily made the match play with a 10-over score of 154, shooting rounds of 76 and 78. Donegan is in a group tied for 40th.

The cut for match play was 13 over par