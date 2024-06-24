Linblad To Be Honored Monday With Honda Award For Golf

BATON ROUGE – LSU golfer Ingrid Lindblad, who had her best finish in her young professional career on Sunday, will be honored Monday night in New York City at the Collegiate Women’s Sports Awards event on CBS Sports Network.

Lindblad was earlier named the Honda Sports Award winner for golf by the CWSA.

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 48 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.”

The winner of the sport award is also a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2024 Honda Cup, which will be presented on the live telecast Monday at 6 PM CT.

Lindblad was chosen the golf winner by a vote of administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools.

Lindblad is the 2024 PING Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Player of the Year and is a three-time Honda Award finalist for golf. Additionally, she received the 2024 ANNIKA Award and is a three-time SEC Player of the Year and five-time and All-SEC. She also earned the Julie Inkster Award for those golfers in their final season of college play.

Lindblad, from Halmstad, Sweden, is the first golfer from LSU to earn All-American honors five times and she completed 53 weeks as the world’s No. 1 women’s amateur. Lindblad ended the season ranked No. 1 in the official NCAA rankings and finished with a school-record stroke average of 69.42 garnering four wins on the year.

In her third professional start on the Epson Tour Sunday in Harris, Michigan, she fired a final round of 6-under par 66 to finish the event in a tie for second place at 7-under par 137. The event was shortened to 36 holes because of rain.

Overall, she won 15 times in her college career setting a SEC women’s record for victories, and tallied 27 rounds on or below par this season, just one round shy of the NCAA record.

This season, she placed third at the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, her third top-three finish in four appearances in Augusta, and had nine top-five finishes throughout the season. Most recently, she participated in the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open in Lancaster, Pa., and following that tournament turned pro and joined the Epson Tour

Off the course, Lindblad is a three-time WGCA All-American Scholar.

The CWSA, entering its 48th year, has honored the nation’s top NCAA women athletes for their superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service. Since commencing its partnership in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to the universities of the award winners and nominees to support women’s athletics programs.