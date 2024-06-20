Track & Field Represented by 23 Current and Former Student-Athletes at 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials

BATON ROUGE, La. – A total of 23 current and former LSU student-athletes will compete in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field from June 21-30. The group includes 15 alumni and eight current Tigers, and an additional five Tiger Olympian training group members.

The top three finishers in each event, so long as they have met the Olympic-qualifying standard established by World Athletics, will automatically earn a spot on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The eight current Tigers set to compete this weekend are Alia Armstrong, Shani’a Bellamy, Sean Burrell, John Meyer, Leah Phillips, Michaela Rose, Morgan Smalls and Trinity Spooner.

LSU’s 15 alumni set to compete at the trials are Mikiah Brisco, Eric Edwards Jr., Rayvon Grey, JuVaughn Harrison, Brandon Hicklin, Aleia Hobbs, Johnnie Jackson Jr., Lolo Jones, Terrance Laird, Charlene Lipsey, Tonea Marshall, Vernon Norwood, Sha’Carri Richardson, Cassandra Tate and Rebekah Wales.

Joining the 23 current and former Tigers are the members of the Tiger Olympians’ training group located in Baton Rouge. The five members of the group competing this week are Kennedy Blackmon, Ethan Dabbs, Candace Hill, Shannon Ray and Vernon Turner.

Live results for the U.S. Olympic Trials can be found here, and the event will be broadcast on NBC’s family of networks. The full broadcast schedule for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials can be found here.

Below is a full guide of all LSU student-athletes and alumni competing in the meet along with the times of their competitions.

Day 1 | Friday, June 21 (all times Central)

5:20 p.m. – Men’s 400 Meter Round 1 (Vernon Norwood)

7:53 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meter Round 1 (Sha’Carri Richardson, Aleia Hobbs, Mikiah Brisco)

8:15 p.m. – Men’s Shot-Put Qualifying (John Meyers)

Day 2 | Saturday, June 22 (all times Central)

6:45 p.m. – Men’s Long Jump Qualifying (Rayvon Grey)

8:00 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meter Semifinals (Sha’Carri Richardson, Aleia Hobbs, Mikiah Brisco)

8:22 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meter Round 1 (Brandon Hicklin)

8:40 p.m. – Men’s Shot-Put Final (John Meyers)

9:50 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meter Final (Sha’Carri Richardson, Aleia Hobbs, Mikiah Brisco)

Day 3 | Sunday, June 23 (all times Central)

7:48 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meter Semifinals (Brandon Hicklin)

8:11 p.m. – Women’s 800 Meter Semifinals (Michaela Rose, Charlene Lipsey)

8:35 p.m. – Men’s 400 Meter Semifinals (Vernon Norwood)

9:49 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meter Final (Brandon Hicklin)

Day 4 | Monday, June 24 (all times Central)

7:05 p.m. – Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1 (Eric Edwards Jr.)

7:25 p.m. – Men’s Long Jump Final (Rayvon Grey)

8:59 p.m. – Men’s 400 Meter Final (Vernon Norwood)

9:32 p.m. – Women’s 800 Meter Final (Michaela Rose, Charlene Lipsey)

Day 5 | Tuesday, June 25 (all times Central)

Practice Day – No Competition

Day 6 | Wednesday, June 26 (all times Central)

Practice Day – No Competition

Day 7 | Thursday, June 27 (all times Central)

7:00 p.m. – Men’s High Jump Qualifying (JuVaughn Harrison)

7:01 p.m. – Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals (Eric Edwards Jr.)

7:51 p.m. – Women’s 200 Meter Round 1 (Sha’Carri Richardson)

8:18 p.m. – Women’s Long Jump Qualifying (Morgan Smalls)

8:20 p.m. – Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 (Sean Burrell)

8:49 p.m. – Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 (Cassandra Tate, Shani’a Bellamy)

9:33 p.m. – Men’s 200 Meter Round 1 (Terrance Laird)

Day 8 | Friday, June 28 (all times Central)

6:00 p.m. – Women’s Javelin Throw Qualifying (Trinity Spooner, Rebekah Wales)

6:30 p.m. – Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying (Johnnie Jackson Jr.)

7:28 p.m. – Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 (Tonea Marshall, Alia Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Lolo Jones)

8:21 p.m. – Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals (Sean Burrell)

9:06 p.m. – Women’s 200 Meter Semifinals (Sha’Carri Richardson)

9:28 p.m. – Men’s 200 Meter Semifinals (Terrance Laird)

9:50 p.m. – Men’s 110m Hurdles Final (Eric Edwards Jr.)

Day 9 | Saturday, June 29 (all times Central)

7:04 p.m. – Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals (Tonea Marshall, Alia Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Lolo Jones)

7:20 p.m. – Women’s Long Jump Final (Morgan Smalls)

7:27 p.m. – Women’s 200 Meter Final (Sha’Carri Richardson)

7:41 p.m. – Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals (Cassandra Tate, Shani’a Bellamy)

8:49 p.m. – Men’s 200 Meter Final (Terrance Laird)

Day 10 | Sunday, June 30 (all times Central)

5:15 p.m. – Men’s Hammer Throw Final (Johnnie Jackson Jr.)

5:30 p.m. – Men’s High Jump Final (JuVaughn Harrison)

6:10 p.m. – Women’s Javelin Throw Final (Trinity Spooner, Rebekah Wales)

7:00 p.m. – Women’s 100m Hurdles Final (Tonea Marshall, Alia Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Lolo Jones)

7:20 p.m. – Men’s 400m Hurdles Final (Sean Burrell)

7:29 p.m. – Women’s 400m Hurdles Final (Cassandra Tate, Shani’a Bellamy)

