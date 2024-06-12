LSU CCCSA Hosts Future Scholars Program

BATON ROUGE – The Cox Communications Center for Student-Athletes recently hosted the LSU Future Scholars Program which is dedicated to fostering the academic and personal growth of high-achieving students from diverse backgrounds.

“The Academic Center for Student-Athletes was thrilled to host the LSU Future Scholars,” Director of Educational Support Services and Learning Specialist Dr. Dorothy Kemp said. “It was my distinct personal honor to welcome some of LSU’s most esteemed individuals for the panel discussion. The panelists imparted invaluable insights on the essential keys to success for college students. Middle and high school students in attendance gained a great deal from the discussion, which emphasized the importance of leveraging available resources and seeking assistance when needed. Through this program, the Academic Center truly embodied our motto: Enter to Learn, Leave to Serve.”

This initiative specifically supports first-generation, Pell Grant-eligible middle school students and high school seniors from under-resourced and underperforming schools in East Baton Rouge. The program’s mission is to provide these students with the resources, mentorship, and opportunities necessary to excel in their academic journeys and future careers.

The event featured a panel discussion titled “Thriving Under Pressure: Mastering Academic Success and High Performance,” which aims to offer valuable insights and experiences to the students. The panel will address crucial topics such as balancing rigorous academic demands with extracurricular excellence, personal development, and career aspirations, providing scholars with the inspiration and practical advice needed for success. Along with Dr. Kemp, LSU had a wide array of participants on the panel that included Dr. Damon Arnold, Nick Brossette, Sierra Ballard and Eddie Kennison.

“Thank you to the Cox Communication Center for Student Athletes and LSU Athletics,” Kennison said. “It was a pleasure serving on the panel for the LSU Future Scholars Program attendees. I hope and pray that the information I shared was taken well by our future LSU Tigers. This is something that really warms my heart, knowing that LSU is pouring into these future Tigers. All of them were very attentive and I even got questions afterwards about how they can get started right away, I loved every minute of it.”

Following the panel discussion, students had the opportunity to tour Tiger Stadium and learn more about the Academic Center through a series of facilitated games. This experience aims to further support their development and engagement with the resources available at LSU.