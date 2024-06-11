LSU Gold
Softball

Final 2024 National Rankings

LSU is ranked No. 11 and No. 12 by USA Softball and the NFCA, respectively, in the final rankings for the 2024 season.

BATON ROUGE, La. – The final national rankings for the 2024 season have LSU ranked No. 11 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and No. 12 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and the Softball America Poll.

The Tigers posted a 44-17 overall record, marking its seventh 40-plus win season under Head Coach Beth Torina. LSU made its 25th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Super Regionals for the first time since 2021. 

The Tigers were led by two-time NFCA All-American pitcher Sydney Berzon, and the roster boasted six total NFCA South All-Region selections, including Berzon, outfielders Ciara Briggs and Ali Newland, first baseman Raeleen Gutierrez, utility pitcher Kelley Lynch, and shortstop Taylor Pleasants.

