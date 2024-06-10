Track & Field Earns a Nation-Leading 40 USTFCCCA All-American Honors

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their list of 2024 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field All-American honors on Monday.

Athletes of member institutions earned First-Team All-America status by finishing among the top-8 of their events – including as a member of a relay – at the 2024 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships this past weekend in Eugene, Oregon. Second-Team All-America honors went to those student-athletes who finished between ninth and 16th place.

The Tigers ended the season finale with a nation-leading 40 All-American honors spread throughout the men’s and women’s teams. The total of 40 All-Americans was boosted by the women’s nation-leading 25 total honors.

Freshman Tima Godbless led the Tigers with three total First Team honors (100m, 200m, 4×100), making her the first freshman woman in the nation to do so since Sha’Carri Richardson’s 2019 season. Thelma Davies, Brianna Lyston and Morgan Smalls were the other Tigers that tallied three total All-American nods alongside Godbless.

Honorable mention went to those student-athletes who finished 17th through 24th in their respective events at Hayward Field.

Scroll below to find a full list of LSU’s All-American athletes.

Men’s USTFCCCA All-Americans (15)

First Team All-American (11)

Godson Oghenebrume – 100m – 1st Team

Matthew Sophia – 100h – 1st Team

Sean Burrell – 400h – 1st Team

Myles Thomas – 4×100 – 1st Team

Da’Marcus Fleming – 4×100 – 1st Team

Jaiden Reid – 4×100 – 1st Team

Godson Oghenebrume – 4×100 – 1st Team

Sean Burrell – 4×400 – 1st Team

Dillon Bedell – 4×400 – 1st Team

Shakeem McKay – 4×400 – 1st Team

Salim Epps – 4×400 – 1st Team

Second Team All-American (4)

Da’Marcus Fleming – 100m – 2nd Team

Will Lawrence – JT – 2nd Team

Tzuriel Pedigo – JT – 2nd Team

John Meyer – SP – 2nd Team

Women’s USTFCCCA All-Americans (25)

First Team All-American (11)

Thelma Davies – 100m – 1st Team

Brianna Lyston – 100m – 1st Team

Tima Godbless – 100m – 1st Team

Tima Godbless – 200m – 1st Team

Ella Onojuvwevwo – 400m – 1st Team

Michaela Rose – 800m – 1st Team

Brianna Lyston – 4×100 – 1st Team

Tima Godbless – 4×100 – 1st Team

Thelma Davies – 4×100 – 1st Team

Leah Phillips – 4×100 – 1st Team

Trinity Spooner – JT – 1st Team

Second Team All-American (14)

Thelma Davies – 200m – 2nd Team

Brianna Lyston – 200m – 2nd Team

Leah Phillips – 100h – 2nd Team

Shani’a Bellamy – 100h – 2nd Team

Shani’a Bellamy – 400h – 2nd Team

Lorena Rangel Batres – 1500m – 2nd Team

Ella Onojuvwevwo – 4×400 – 2nd Team

Michaela Rose – 4×400 – 2nd Team

Garriel White – 4×400 – 2nd Team

Shani’a Bellamy – 4×400 – 2nd Team

Morgan Smalls – HJ – 2nd Team

Morgan Smalls – LJ – 2nd Team

Morgan Smalls – TJ – 2nd Team

Estel Valeanu – DT – 2nd Team

