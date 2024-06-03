LSU Finishes Women's Golf Year Ranked No. 3

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team, off its first-ever appearance in the NCAA championships match play round, has finished with a final ranking of No. 3 in the NCAA performance rankings put together by Scoreboard, powered by clippd.

It equaled the highest final ranking for LSU in one of the major rankings equaling the No. 3 ranking a year ago in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll.

The Tigers at the NCAA Championship tied for medalist honors in the 72-hole stroke play with No. 1 Stanford with a school record four-round total of 2-over 1,154. That included an NCAA championships LSU record second round of 2-under 286 in round two. LSU advanced to the championships for a school-record tying fourth straight year.

LSU finished the season with three tournament wins, including the NCAA Bryan Regional.

The team featured fifth year players Ingrid Lindblad, the No. 1 ranked world amateur and winner of the ANNIKA Award and WGCA Player of the Year award; Latanna Stone, who finished 10th in the NCAA Championships in her final college tournament, was named WGCA honorable mention All-American; and senior Carla Tejedo, brought home a ninth-place finish in the event.

The trio concluded their careers with four NCAA Championship appearances, making a grand total of six players in the 45-year history of the program to go to four championships.

Junior Aine Donegan had one of her best performances at OMNI La Costa, taking home a tie for fourth place finish at 5-under 283. Donegan, Stone and Tejedo were all part of the All-NCAA Championships team for their top 15 finishes.

LSU as a team averaged 285. 24 for the 34-round, 11 event season, over one full stroke better than last year’s then school record average of 286.65.

Coach Garrett Runion was earlier named the WGCA Central Region Coach of the Year.

The first-year Scoreboard rankings were chosen by the NCAA to handle golf rankings late in the fall portion of the 2023-24 season to provide a “fair, accurate and transparent ranking system.” The system now includes stroke differential in the rankings. Also, better performances taking into account the strength of the field and course difficulty are put into the system.

The Scoreboard by Clippd performance Top 20 rankings (end of 2023-24 season):

1 Stanford 116.13

2 Wake Forest 85.88

3 LSU 83.50

4 Southern Cal 80.66

5 UCLA 79.20

6 S. Carolina 78.73

7 Auburn 76.57

8 Texas 73.75

9 Texas A&M 73.22

10 Arkansas 73.19

11 Duke 72.63

12 Oregon 71.12

13 Northwestern 70.13

14 Clemson 70.13

15 Ariz. State 64.51

16 Arizona 62.12

17 Ole Miss 61.77

18 Florida St. 59.30

19 Florida 58.40

20 Vanderbilt 57.28