Thelma Davies & Jevan Parara Named to 2024 SEC Track & Field Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference on Thursday announced it’s 2024 SEC Track & Field Community Service Team, LSU track & field’s Thelma Davies and Jevan Parara were the two chosen to represent the program.

The SEC Community Service Team is a yearly team released by the conference in a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003.

Davies is named to the community service team for the second season in-a-row. During the 2023-24 school year, Davies has clocked in a total of 68.5 community-service hours. The track star clocked a majority of her hours in the athlete development group with 60 hours total.

Parara was named to his first community service team after clocking a little over seven hours total during the 2023-24 school year. A majority of his community service hours came from the MLK Day of Service where he totaled three and a half hours.

2024 SEC Track & Field Community Service Team

Alabama | Victor Kiprop & Macy Schelp

Auburn | Justin Stuckey & Lalah Hasbrouck

Florida | Joey Stravato & Jess Edwards

Georgia | Marc Minichello & Gracie O’Neal

Kentucky | Bryanna Lucas

LSU | Jevan Parara & Thelma Davies

Ole Miss | Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley & Kyla McLaurin

Texas A&M | Carter Bajoit & Brooke Forbes

Vanderbilt | Santana Spearman

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.