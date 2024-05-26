LSU Falls in Stanford Super Regional, 8-0

STANFORD, Calif. – No. 9 LSU’s season concludes after falling to No. 8 Stanford, 8-0, in game three of the Stanford Super Regional on Sunday night at Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium.

LSU’s season ends at 44-17, while Stanford moves to a 48-15 record.

Pitcher NiJaree Canady (23-5) received the win after pitching her second shutout of the series. She struck out three batters and allowed three hits and one walk.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon is given the loss after allowing nine runs on six hits. Berzon also struck out three and gave up no walks. The sophomore finished with a 20-9 record in the circle this season.

Three Tigers recorded hits, including catcher Maci Bergeron’s double in the fifth inning. Outfielder Ciara Briggs and third baseman Madyson Manning also tallied hits in the game.

After four shutout innings by both clubs, Stanford exploded for seven runs in the fifth, capped by a three-run homer by third baseman Jade Berry to give the Cardinal a 7-0 lead. Stanford put the game away in the sixth after a leadoff home run by outfielder Kaitlyn Lim.