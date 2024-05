Women Ranked No. 1, Men No. 4 in Ninth Outdoor USTFCCCA TFRI

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the ninth edition of the national rankings for the 2024 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women remain at No. 1 in the nation, while the men rose one spot to No. 5.

LSU currently has 21 marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this week according to TFRRS; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

No. 1 | Men’s 4×100 A |38.19

No. 1 | Claudio Romero | DT | 67.29m (220’ 9”)

No. 1 | Michaela Rose | 800m | 1:58.37

No. 2 | Brianna Lyston | 100m | 10.84

No. 3 | Thelma Davies | 200m | 22.17

No. 3 | Alia Armstrong | 100mh | 12.66

No. 3 | Women’s 4×100 A | 42.49

No. 4 | Leah Phillips | 100mh | 12.71

No. 4 | Brianna Lyston | 200m | 22.31

No. 4 | Godson Oghenebrume | 100m | 9.99

No. 5 | Thelma Davies | 100m | 10.92

No. 5 | Ella Onojuvwevwo | 400m | 50.57

No. 5 | Women’s 4×400 A | 3:26.55

No. 6 | Shani’a Bellamy | 100mh | 12.77

No. 7 | Women’s 4×100 B | 43.05

No. 7 | Men’s 4×400 A | 3:01.28

No. 7 | Kuda Chadenga | HJ | 2.22m (7’ 3.25”)

No. 8 | Da’Marcus Fleming | 100m | 10.03

No. 9 | Sean Burrell | 400mh | 49.61

No. 9 | Trinity Spooner | JT | 55.24m (181’ 3”)

No. 10 | Myles Thomas | 100m | 10.04

(#) – Indicates mark or time was set last week

2024 LSU Outdoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 1 – March 25

LSU Men – No. 2 – March 25

LSU Women – No. 1 – April 1

LSU Men – No. 3 – April 1

LSU Women – No. 2 – April 9

LSU Men – No. 4 – April 9

LSU Women – No. 1 – April 16

LSU Men – No. 4 – April 16

LSU Women – No. 1 – April 23

LSU Men – No. 3 – April 23

LSU Women – No. 1 – April 30

LSU Men – No. 3 – April 30

LSU Women – No. 1 – May 7

LSU Men – No. 3 – May 7

LSU Women – No. 1 – May 14

LSU Men – No. 5 – May 14

LSU Women – No. 1 – May 21

LSU Men – No. 4 – May 21

