Six Tigers Tabbed to 2024 NFCA South All-Region Team

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. – LSU softball received six NFCA All-Region selections announced by the organization Saturday. Sydney Berzon and Ali Newland earned 2024 NFCA South All-Region First Team honors for the second consecutive season, Ciara Briggs was placed on the 2024 NFCA South Second Team, and Raeleen Gutierrez, Kelley Lynch, and Taylor Pleasants were named to the 2024 NFCA South Third Team.

LSU has garnered 58 total NFCA First Team selections, with the addition of the two honorees this season. Overall, LSU has had 97 players named to an all-region team, with at least one selection each year since 1997.

There was no sophomore slump for the All-American hurler as Berzon has an 18-8 record in the circle with a 1.64 ERA and 169 strikeouts. Berzon has thrown 18 complete games, including a 14.0 inning win over No. 20 Alabama (May 8), and has four saves and three shutouts this season. Her 18 wins are tied at No. 6 in program history with Cody Trahan (2008) for the most wins as a sophomore pitcher, and she is tied at No. 5 all-time at LSU with seven career saves.

Newland’s second career NFCA All-Region distinction is another first-team selection. The Georgia native has a .308 batting average and leads the team with eight home runs. Newland is third on the team with 53 hits and 37 RBIs and is second on the team with 29 walks. Defensively in left field, Newland has 88 putouts and two assists with no errors. Newland was honored as the 2024 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and is a three-time SEC Community Service Team selection.

Briggs is a three-time NFCA South All-Region selection and leads LSU with 62 hits, 19 multi-hit games, and 14 stolen bases this season, and paces the SEC with 10 sacrifice hits this season. Briggs is batting .326 and has 21 RBIs and 21 walks on the year. Briggs is a two-time Gold Glove Award Winner in centerfield and currently ranks No. 3 all-time in program history with 27 career sacrifice hits and 79 career multi-hit games.

Gutierrez receives her first NFCA South All-Region distinction after a career season batting .333 behind 56 hits, including 16 doubles, six home runs and two triples. Her 24 extra-base hits lead the team, and she ranks second in the club with 39 RBIs. Gutierrez has scored 27 runs, drew 24 walks and has a .995 fieldling percentage with 371 putouts and 14 assists as a first baseman.

Pleasants is a four-time NFCA South All-Region recipient and leads the club this season with 41 RBIs. She has 41 hits, highlighted by eight home runs. The All-American shortstop has three walk-off hits this year, including two walk-off home runs, and ranks in the top 10 at LSU all-time with 507 career assists (No. 2), 212 career RBIs (No. 3), 45 career home runs (No. 4), and a .566 career slugging percentage (No. 8).

Lynch – a two-way utility pitcher – is awarded her second NFCA All-Region selection and her first as an LSU Tiger. Lynch has tossed five complete game shutouts this season, including the program’s first no-hitter against an SEC team since 2007. Lynch has 86 strikeouts in 91.2 innings, holds opposing batters to a staff-low .190 average, and has 22 hits and 15 RBIs in the batter’s box. In her career, Lynch is 33-16 in the circle with nine shutouts and has 394 strikeouts in 332.2 innings pitched. At the dish, Lynch has 139 hits and 20 homers.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.