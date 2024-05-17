BATON ROUGE, La. – Pitcher Will Hellmers received an LSU degree in general business Friday as graduation ceremonies are held on campus.

Academic achievement continues to be a cornerstone of the LSU baseball program, as 120 student-athletes have earned degrees over the past 17 years. In addition, LSU baseball players have received SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition on 175 occasions since 2007.

Hellmers, a right-hander from Metairie, La., is in his fourth season with the LSU program, and he has made 46 career appearances (13 starts) on the mound. He has a 9-2 career record, and he has recorded 75 strikeouts in 74.2 innings.

This season, Hellmers has made 15 relief appearances, posting a 1-0 mark and a 4.15 ERA in 13.0 innings with 12 strikeouts.

A three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, Hellmers also earned 2021 Freshman All-America recognition after recording a 6-2 mark and a 4.08 ERA in 39.2 innings with 36 strikeouts.