Seven Volleyball Players Among Spring Graduates

BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven Tigers from the LSU volleyball team will become LSU graduates Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, including Erin Carmichael, Ellie Echter, Paige Flickinger, Emily Gauthreaux, Samarah Hill, Emily Mitter, and Alia Williams.

Flickinger will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in computer science with a concentration in cybersecurity. Flickinger played four seasons with the Tigers and is a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll honoree. She was named to the 2020 SEC All-Freshman Team, totaling 551 kills and 71 aces at LSU as an outside hitter.

Hill, a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection, will earn her master’s degree in leadership and human resource development. Hill, an outside hitter, was a 2019 SEC All-Freshman Team selection and has tallied 459 career kills and 81 total blocks.

Williams is a four-year letter who will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in sports administration with a concentration in sports commerce. On the floor as a middle blocker, Williams has 197 career kills and 126 total blocks as an LSU Tiger.

Echter is a two-year letter and three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection who will receive her bachelor’s degree in general business with a concentration in business analytics.

Carmichael will graduate with a master’s degree in kinesiology after spending one season at LSU. Carmichael graduated from Jacksonville State in 2022. Overall, the defensive specialist finished with 1,698 digs in her career and ranked No. 33 among active NCAA Division I players in 2023.

Mitter will receive a graduate certificate in environmental modeling and analysis from LSU after graduating from Campbell in 2022. The setter finished her career with 2,133 assists and 86 career aces.

Gauthreaux played one season with LSU in 2022 and will graduate with a master’s in communications disorders.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.