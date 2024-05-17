LSU T&F and XC to Graduate 16 Members of Past and Present Teams

BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixteen current and former student athletes from the LSU track and field and cross-country programs are set to earn their degrees from LSU this weekend.

A total of 10 Tigers will be earning their Bachelor’s degree this weekend, while six will be earning a Master’s degree. The 16 that are set to graduate at the Spring ceremonies this weekend are:

Men

Sean “Squirrel” Burrell (Sport Administration)

Da’Marcus Fleming (Sport Administration)

Mayowa Osunsami (M.S. Sport Management)

Isiah Travis (M.S. Finance)

Luke Witte (Animal Sciences)

Women

Alia Armstrong (Interdisciplinary Studies)

Adele Broussard (Master of Business Administration)

Hannah Carroll (Master of Social Work)

Hailey Day (Social Work)

Emma Engelhardt (Sociology)

Annie Fink (Kinesiology)

Julia Palin (Master of Business Administration)

Leah Phillips (Sociology)

Lorena Rangel Batres (Plant and Soil Systems)

Shelby Spoor (Nutrition and Food Sciences)

Estel Valeanu (M.S. Finance)

