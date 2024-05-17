LSU Soccer Alumna Meghan Johnson Earns Master's Degree

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer alumna Meghan Johnson completed her master’s degree in oceanography and coastal sciences from LSU on Friday morning in the Student Union Theater on campus.

Johnson was a four-year member of the LSU Soccer program from 2018 to 2021. A three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member, Johnson has been a vital piece to the program since finishing her collegiate career.

During her time on the team, she played in 73 matches in the Purple and Gold, tallying five goals throughout her career and over 3,000 minutes on the pitch.

Johnson has served as a manager for the last two seasons, helping with the day-to-day tasks for the team such as travel, apparel and equipment. She will remain in this role for the upcoming fall season as she pursues her second master’s degree in sport administration.

