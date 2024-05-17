LSU Gymnastics Graduates Three In Spring 

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics seniors Cammy Hall, Haleigh Bryant and Elena Arenas will complete their LSU degrees across various university graduation ceremonies over the weekend.

The graduating trio was a part of this year’s squad that brought home the first-ever gymnastics national championship to LSU. Whether they were here for two years or four years, each of them had a lasting impact on the program on and off the competition floor.

Hall is a two year member of the LSU Gymnastics team after joining the Tigers in 2023. The sixth-year senior and Scholastic All-American will earn her masters in library and information sciences on Saturday, May 18.

Bryant had an historic year in her senior campaign with the Tigers, leading her team to their first NCAA title, and now completing her sports administration degree. In 2024, she was named the Honda Sport Award winner for gymnastics, the AAI Award Winner, NCAA All-Around Champion and SEC Gymnast of the Year.

A 27-time All-American, four-time All-SEC and SEC Academic Honor Roll member and Academic All-American, Bryant will pursue her masters in sport management this upcoming fall as she will return to LSU for her final season of eligibility in 2025.

A native of Athens, Georgia, Arenas is a four-year member of the LSU Gymnastics program and four-time SEC Academic Roll member. The senior earned Academic All-District recognition from the College Sports Communicators (CSC) in 2023 and will complete her bachelor’s degree in sport administration this weekend.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.