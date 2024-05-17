LSU Athletics Honors Student-Athletes Graduating With Honors
BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward invited all 13 student-athletes who will graduate with honors to participate in a breakfast Thursday morning with him and his staff to recognize their impressive academic accomplishments.
In total, eight LSU sports were represented by student-athletes who are scheduled to graduate with honors on Friday. Six student-athletes will graduate with the top summa cum laude honors.
“It was such a pleasure to spend some time honoring the excellence and achievement of our best and brightest student-athletes,” Woodward said. “We celebrate their accomplishments today and look forward to their incredible journey ahead, filled with passion and purpose.”
The breakfast provided opportunities to reflect on numerous victories – both on and off the field – and to celebrate all the hard work that went in to achieving these special honors.
Summa Cum Laude
Jenna Bridges, Women’s Swimming and Diving, Mass Communication
Britney Bertram, Soccer, Sport Administration
Lane Blue, Football, Construction Management
Madelyn Howell, Women’s Swimming and Diving, Mass Communication
Ellie Shank, Beach Volleyball, Finance
Hailey Day, Women’s Track and Field, Social Work
Reagan Osborne, Women’s Swimming and Diving, Accounting
Emilee Casanova, Softball, Biology
Ali Newland, Softball, Mass Communication
Magna Cum Laude
Benjamin Koch, Men’s Tennis
Sarah Thompson, Women’s Swimming and Diving, Biology
Lorena Rangel Batres, Women’s Track and Field, Plant and Soil Systems
Cum Laude
Drew Doyle, Men’s Golf, General Business