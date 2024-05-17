LSU Athletics Honors Student-Athletes Graduating With Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward invited all 13 student-athletes who will graduate with honors to participate in a breakfast Thursday morning with him and his staff to recognize their impressive academic accomplishments.

In total, eight LSU sports were represented by student-athletes who are scheduled to graduate with honors on Friday. Six student-athletes will graduate with the top summa cum laude honors.

“It was such a pleasure to spend some time honoring the excellence and achievement of our best and brightest student-athletes,” Woodward said. “We celebrate their accomplishments today and look forward to their incredible journey ahead, filled with passion and purpose.”

The breakfast provided opportunities to reflect on numerous victories – both on and off the field – and to celebrate all the hard work that went in to achieving these special honors.

Summa Cum Laude

Jenna Bridges, Women’s Swimming and Diving, Mass Communication

Britney Bertram, Soccer, Sport Administration

Lane Blue, Football, Construction Management

Madelyn Howell, Women’s Swimming and Diving, Mass Communication

Ellie Shank, Beach Volleyball, Finance

Hailey Day, Women’s Track and Field, Social Work

Reagan Osborne, Women’s Swimming and Diving, Accounting

Emilee Casanova, Softball, Biology

Ali Newland, Softball, Mass Communication

Magna Cum Laude

Benjamin Koch, Men’s Tennis

Sarah Thompson, Women’s Swimming and Diving, Biology

Lorena Rangel Batres, Women’s Track and Field, Plant and Soil Systems

Cum Laude

Drew Doyle, Men’s Golf, General Business