Golfer Latanna Stone Receives Master's Degree At LSU Commencement

SAN DIEGO – LSU golfer Latanna Stone received her Master’s degree at Tiger commencement exercises on the day she begins play here at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships.

The Riverview, Florida native will receive her Master of Science in Leadership & Human Resource Development at the ceremonies on the LSU campus back in Baton Rouge.

Stone, who had three wins in her career and is ranked in the top 45 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, is coming off a sixth-place finish in the NCAA Bryan Regional a week ago.

This will be her fourth NCAA championship appearance making her one of just six players to play in four NCAA Championships in their career.

Stone was part of the first SEC team championship for the Tigers since 1992 as a junior in 2022 and part of an LSU team that has advanced through the first cut of the NCAA Championships each of the last three years.