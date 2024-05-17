Ben Koch Earns LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ben Koch, member of the LSU Men’s Tennis team, will graduate in May 2024 with his bachelor’s degree in accounting. Koch will be attending graduate school as part of the Masters of Accounting program in fall of 2024.

Koch has been a vital part of the team and the community. Off the court, he excels in academics and has earned the highest GPA on the team in the 2023-24 school year. He is a three-time ITA Scholar Athlete, two-time SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll, and three-time SEC Honor Roll. He has also made appearances on the President’ Honor Roll and the Dean’s List.

He has accumulated 33 hours of community service. Koch has participated in several events within the community such as the Bella Bowman Foundation and MLK Day of Service. He has also participated in several tennis clinics. Koch has been named LSU Community Service Athlete of the Year (2022-23), SEC Community Service Team (2022-23), and ITA Community Service Team (2022-23).

Over his time on the LSU Men’s Tennis team, Koch has built a singles record of 39-30 and a doubles record of 36-33. He is a four-time NCAA participant and in 2022, he clinched the doubles point against Arkansas to send LSU to the NCAA tournament.

