LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike Pinstripe Replica Full-Button Baseball Jersey
Men's Nike Pinstripe Replica Full-Button Baseball Jersey $114.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Track & Field

Track & Field Traveling to Lexington With 55 Entries in the NCAA East First Round

by Braydin Sik
+0
Track & Field Traveling to Lexington With 55 Entries in the NCAA East First Round

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team will have 55 entries at next week’s NCAA East First Round. Selections and national qualifiers in the combined events were posted Thursday. This year’s meet will take place May 22-25 at the UK Track & Field Complex in Lexington, Ky.

The Tigers will be represented at next week’s NCAA East First Round by 42 student athletes across 55 entries next week. The women are heading to this year’s meet with 10 more entries and six more members than last year’s team. The men will have two more entries than last year.

LSU’s 31 entries on the women’s side are the most among all teams heading to the NCAA East First Round. Overall, they are tied for first in the nation with Arkansas and Texas Tech.

To mirror the format of the national meet, the First Round will be contested over four days with alternating men’s and women’s programs. The NCAA West First Round will take place the same weekend at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Ark. The top 12 in each event advance to Eugene, Ore., for the 2024 NCAA Championships (June 5-8). Listed below are all 55 entries for LSU and more info pertaining the upcoming meets.

Women’s Qualifiers | 31 entries, 21 student-athletes

100 (4) Brianna Lyston, Thelma Davies, Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam
200 (4) Thelma Davies, Brianna Lyston, Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam
400 (1) Ella Onojuvwevwo
800 (2) Michaela Rose, Montana Monk
1500 (2) Lorena Rangel-Batres, Callie Hardy
10000 (1) Ella Chesnut
100h (4) Alia Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Shani’a Bellamy, Sydney Clemens
400h (3) Shani’a Bellamy, Leah Phillips, Garriel White
4 x 100 Brianna Lyston, Thelma Davies, Leah Phillips, Tima Godbless (Aniyah Bigam)
4 x 400 Ella Onojuvwevwo, Shani’a Bellamy, Michaela Rose, Garriel White (Brianna Lyston)
HJ (1) Morgan Smalls
LJ (1) Morgan Smalls
TJ (3) Morgan Smalls, Taylor Fingers, Djoma Praise
DT (1) Estel Valeanu
JT (2) Trinity Spooner, Alexis Guillory

 

Men’s Qualifiers | 24 entries, 21 student-athletes

100 (4) Godson Oghenebrume, Da’Marcus Fleming, Myles Thomas, Jaiden Reid
200 (2) Da’Marcus Fleming, Jaiden Reid
400 (2) Dillon Bedell, Shakeem McKay
110h (2) Jahiem Stern, Matthew Sophia
400h (1) Sean “Squirrel” Burrell
4 x 100 Myles Thomas, Da’Marcus Fleming, Jaiden Reid, Godson Oghenebrume (Shakeem McKay)
4 x 400 Sean Burrell, Salim Epps, Shakeem McKay, Dillon Bedell (Myles Thomas)
HJ (2) Kuda Chadenga, Isaac Onuoha
PV (1) Beau Domingue
LJ (1) Ji’eem Bullock
SP (1) John Meyer
DT (2) Claudio Romero, Jevan Parara
HT (1) Luke Witte
JT (3) Will Lawrence, Jack Larriviere, Tzuriel Pedigo

The complete list of participants is available on the following website.

For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield.

Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Related Stories

LSU Athletics Honors Student-Athletes Graduating With Honors

LSU Athletics Honors Student-Athletes Graduating With Honors

LSU T&F and XC to Graduate 16 Members of Past and Present Teams

LSU T&F and XC to Graduate 16 Members of Past and Present Teams

Oghenebrume & Romero Receiving Votes on Bowerman Post-Outdoor Conference Championships Watch List

Oghenebrume & Romero Receiving Votes on Bowerman Post-Outdoor Conference Championships Watch List