Oghenebrume & Romero Receiving Votes on Bowerman Post-Outdoor Conference Championships Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – The USTFCCCA released The Bowerman Men’s Mid-Outdoor Watch List on Thursday, this is the sixth update of seven in-season updates that are released throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Receiving votes for the first time since February is Godson Oghenebrume on the latest watch list, joining his teammate senior Claudio Romero who is receiving votes for the second week in-a-row.

The fastest-returning sprinter in collegiate track and field became the ninth man from LSU to reach watch list status entering the indoor season. This is his first-time receiving votes since the mid-indoor edition of the watch list.

Oghenebrume is back outside where he shines in the 100 meter and also anchors the always nation-leading 4×100-meter relay for the Tigers.

The junior is fresh off of winning back-to-back gold in the 100m and 4×100 at the SEC Outdoor Championships. He won his second 100m SEC title in-a-row with a season-best 9.99 seconds (+0.6 m/s). The time of 9.99 scored 10 points of the team’s total 66.5 points.

Earlier in the day Oghenebrume the men’s 4×100-meter relay team to their seventh-event title in the last eight seasons. The team of Myles Thomas, Da’Marcus Fleming, Jaiden Reid and Oghenebrume clocked a new nation-leading time of 38.19 seconds to add 10 more points to the board. They now sit at No. 2 on the LSU PL behind last year’s collegiate-record setting team that claimed SEC and NCAA gold with Oghenebrume.

For the second week in-a-row Romero is receiving votes for the most prestigious award in collegiate track and field.

Day three of the SEC Outdoor Championships started with the best discus thrower in the nation and in LSU history doing what he does best: throwing a disc farther than everyone else. Romero earned his first SEC-gold medal in his final SEC Championship meet to score 10 points for the Tigers. Romero earned the win with his fifth attempt of the day, reaching a distance of 63.02 meters (206’ 9”).

The Santiago, Chile, native’s best throw of the year came at LSU Alumni Gold when he reached a mark of 67.29 meters (220’ 9”) on the third attempt of the afternoon. His mark improved his No. 5 spot on the all-time collegiate performance list and rewrote the LSU and Chilean-national records.

For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.