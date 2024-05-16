LSU Basketball Adds Seven-Foot Center Noah Boyde To 2024-25 Roster

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon announced on Thursday that the school has received the signed papers from 7-0 post player Noah Boyde to play for the Tigers in the 2024-25 season.

Boyde has played the last two seasons for McCook Community College in McCook, Nebraska. Boyde is originally from Monchy in the island nation of St. Lucia.

“We are excited to welcome Noah Boyde to Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” said Coach McMahon. “He has been on an incredible basketball journey and we’re thrilled it will continue at LSU. We love his skill level and mobility for his size. He is passionate about getting better and developing as a player. Noah is a great addition to our frontcourt and I am really looking forward to coaching him at LSU.”

Over his two years at McCook, Boyde averaged 11.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 56.2 percent from the floor. He had 23 double figure games and 14 double rebound totals. In the 2022-23 season, Boyde led all Region IX south players in rebounds.

While his 2023-24 season was limited by injury, Boyde averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and shot 53.3 percent form the floor.

Prior to the 2023-24 season, the 245-pound Boyde was named to the FAB 50 list of junior college freshmen through JucoRecruiting.com and also selected to the JUCO Advocate showcase in Houston where he played for a number of coaches and recruiting services

Boyde joins transfer portal signees Dji Bailey from Richmond, Cam Carter from Kansas State and Jordan Sears from UT Martin.

The Tigers also signed Robert Miller of Pasadena (Texas) Memorial High School; Curtis Givens III of Montverde (Florida) Academy and Vyctorius Miller of Arizona Compass Prep. All three players are ranked presently in the top 65 in the On3.com basketball player rankings for the 2024 class. LSU has a team ranking of No. 13 in the 247sports basketball recruiting rankings.

It should be noted that Noah’s last name is “Boyde” which is simply the correct spelling of his family name despite it appearing differently in other listings.