Softball

Week 14 National Rankings

LSU is ranked No. 10 in the USA Softball poll and No. 11 in the NFCA poll entering the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

BATON ROUGE, La.  – LSU ranks No. 10 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll.

Last weekend, the Tigers reached the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2017 and placed pitcher Sydney Berzon and shortstop Taylor Pleasants on the 2024 SEC All-Tournament Team. 

LSU has recorded its second consecutive season with 40 or more wins, entering the NCAA Tournament with a 40-15 record. 

LSU will make its 25th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and host the Baton Rouge Regional for the 15th time. California, Jackson State, and Southern Illinois are the Baton Rouge Regional participants. The Tigers’ tournament run begins at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, May 17, against Jackson State at Tiger Park.

