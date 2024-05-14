Conor Cable Joins LSU Soccer Staff 

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer program announced the addition of Assistant Coach Conor Cable, who completes the staff for this upcoming fall season.

“We are thrilled to be adding a coach with Conor’s qualities to our staff. His playing pedigree at the highest level of the game in England separated him from a lot of our candidates,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “As both a goalkeeper and a coach, he prides himself on fine tuning the technical details of the game and encouraging a fearless mentality in the goalkeepers he trains.”

Cable joins the Tigers from Lake Erie College, where he spent five years helping lead the storm to new heights. Cable will primarily lead the LSU goalkeeping unit and oversee LSU Soccer community service and outreach events.

“His understanding of the mental, technical, and tactical aspects necessary for peak performance, as well as his dedication to fostering enjoyment within the goalkeeper union, will create an exceptional training atmosphere for our keepers,” said Hudson.

The Spalding, England native brings a wealth of experience to Baton Rouge from both his previous work with the Lake Erie goalkeeping unit and his own professional experiences. Cable came through the professional system in England, playing for a variety of Premier League and Championship Clubs including Norwich City and Cardiff City, and spent his youth academy days at Bristol City Football Club.

During his time with the storm, Cable helped lead the team back to the GMAC final and their fourth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance last year. His coaching career at Lake Erie first began as a graduate assistant in August 2019, where he helped with the success of the team going 18-3 and winning their first regular season title, marking their first appearance at the NCAA Tournament.



Working directly with the goalkeepers, Cable saw starting keeper Tom John win various awards including first team all-conference, First Team All-Region and D2 Conference Commissioners Association Second Team All-American.

The success of the 2019 season saw the Lake Erie coaching staff be awarded United Soccer Coaches Regional Staff of the year.

Cable played another role in a historic season for the storm in 2021 as the team went 16-4-1, winning both the GMAC regular season and conference tournament titles. The Storm won their first game in nationals as the No. 2 seed in Super Region 3, where they knocked off Lewis University 2-1.

During his collegiate career, Cable was a three time First-team All-Conference member and national defensive player of the week at William Woods University in Missouri, where he was a four-year starting goalkeeper and captained the team for three and a half years.

Cable currently still holds the school record for Single Season Shutouts (9) and Shutouts (27).

Following Cable’s collegiate career, he played for Cleveland SC in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) in the summer of 2021. While in a playing position with the team, his role also included working with goalkeepers.

Under Cable’s leadership, Cleveland won the Rust Belt Conference, Midwest Region, and played in the National Semi-Finals. Additionally, Cable was awarded National XI selection for the season and was the recipient of the NPSL Golden Glove. During the 2022 season, Cable helped lead his team to a second straight Rust Belt Conference title. Cleveland SC went on to advance to the national Quarter-Finals and Cable earned All-Region honors.

Cable is ready for the next step in his career and for the opportunity to help grow the LSU Soccer program. “I am extremely honored and excited to be joining LSU and the soccer coaching staff. Both myself and my family understand the opportunity this position brings, and the success to be had on and off the field, and cannot wait to flourish in the environment here in Baton Rouge,” he said.



Cable obtained his MBA with a concentration in healthcare administration in 2021 and currently holds a US Soccer D license and United Soccer Coaches Goalkeeper Licenses.

