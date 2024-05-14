LSU Gold
Track & Field

17 Student-Athletes Named to Outdoor Track and Field All-SEC Teams

by Braydin Sik
17 Student-Athletes Named to Outdoor Track and Field All-SEC Teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that 17 members of the LSU track & field program were named outdoor All-SEC honorees.

The league awards all-conference accolades for each of its medalists at the SEC Championships, with individual and relay champions earning First Team acclaim while second- and third-place finishers earned Second Team recognition.

Men’s First Team All-SEC Members
Godson Oghenebrume (100, 4×100)
Claudio Romero (DT)
Da’Marcus Fleming (4×100)
Jaiden Reid (4×100)
Myles Thomas (4×100)

Men’s Second Team All-SEC Members
Kuda Chadenga (HJ)
Will Lawrence (JT)

Women’s First Team All-SEC Members
Brianna Lyston (100m)
Michaela Rose (800m)

Women’s Second Team All-SEC Members
Thelma Davies (100m, 200m, 4×100)
Shani’a Bellamy (100h, 400h)
Leah Phillips (100h, 4×100)
Lorena Rangel Batres (1500m)
Morgan Smalls (TJ)
Trinity Spooner (JT)
Estel Valeanu (DT)
Tima Godbless (4×100)

