17 Student-Athletes Named to Outdoor Track and Field All-SEC Teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that 17 members of the LSU track & field program were named outdoor All-SEC honorees.

The league awards all-conference accolades for each of its medalists at the SEC Championships, with individual and relay champions earning First Team acclaim while second- and third-place finishers earned Second Team recognition.

Men’s First Team All-SEC Members

Godson Oghenebrume (100, 4×100)

Claudio Romero (DT)

Da’Marcus Fleming (4×100)

Jaiden Reid (4×100)

Myles Thomas (4×100)

Men’s Second Team All-SEC Members

Kuda Chadenga (HJ)

Will Lawrence (JT)

Women’s First Team All-SEC Members

Brianna Lyston (100m)

Michaela Rose (800m)

Women’s Second Team All-SEC Members

Thelma Davies (100m, 200m, 4×100)

Shani’a Bellamy (100h, 400h)

Leah Phillips (100h, 4×100)

Lorena Rangel Batres (1500m)

Morgan Smalls (TJ)

Trinity Spooner (JT)

Estel Valeanu (DT)

Tima Godbless (4×100)

