Three Tigers Advance in Local Qualifying for 124th U.S. Open

HOUMA, La. – Current LSU Tigers, Noah McWilliams and Lance Yates, and LSU assistant coach and alumni, Andrew Loupe, advanced in the 124th U.S. Open Local Qualifying at Ellendale Country Club in Houma, La. on Saturday.

The LSU Freshman golfer, McWilliams, earned medalist honors after a 4-under 67 on Saturday. McWilliams is a native of Benton, La. and has competed in four events this year for the Tigers. The freshman had a clean scorecard with four birdies that featured back-to-back threes on the par-fours at No. 1 and No. 2.

Yates is a graduate transfer currently playing for the Tigers in his last season of college golf. Yates advanced through qualifying with a 1-under 70 on Saturday. Yates has appeared in 10 of the 11 events for LSU this season. Yares finished the day with a pair of bogeys and three birdies that came within a five hole span.

Current LSU men’s golf assistant coach and former LSU Tiger, Andrew Loupe, also advanced on Saturday. Loupe joined the staff in the Spring after taking a break from professional competition. Loupe is happy to be back in action and having the opportunity to qualify with fellow Tigers. The 2011 LSU graduate fired a 3-under 68 with six birdies and two bogeys.

This trio of Tigers will move on to compete in Final Qualifying for a chance to compete in the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2 in the Village of Pinehurst, N.C. in June. Their Final Qualifying sites are to be determined.

Fans will have a chance to see these Tigers this week, May 13-15, as LSU hosts an NCAA Regional at the University Club in Baton Rouge.