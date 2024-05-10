Volleyball Releases 2024 Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – Head coach Tonya Johnson has released the 2024 volleyball schedule.

The Tigers’ 27-match schedule will feature 14 matches inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC), including eight SEC contests. Overall, LSU will face 10 opponents who participated in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, including Texas, the reigning back-to-back National Champions, who will join the SEC this fall along with Oklahoma. All match times, as well as a television schedule, will be announced later.

The Tigers will host Maryland, New Hampshire, and Troy at the PMAC to open the season Aug. 30-31 before traveling to North Carolina, where they will face tournament host Duke along with Davidson and Florida International Sept. 5-7 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. LSU will then visit the Lone Star State to face Baylor and Samford Sept. 12-13 at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. The Bayou Bengals will conclude its non-conference schedule with a weekend tournament Sept. 19-20 at the PMAC, where they will welcome Boston College, North Florida, and San Diego.

The SEC opening weekend for LSU has contests scheduled against Missouri on Friday, Sept. 27, and Texas on Sunday, Sept. 29. The Tigers will also host Oklahoma (Oct. 11), Texas A&M (Oct. 13), Florida (Oct. 20, Alabama (Nov. 3), South Carolina (Nov. 13) and Arkansas (Nov. 17) this season.

The regular season will conclude on the road with matches at Texas A&M on Sunday, Nov. 24, and at Alabama on Friday, Nov. 29.

General admission season tickets are available for purchase now. Fans interested in purchasing reserved season tickets can join the request list today by clicking here. The deadline to join the reserved seating request list or renew season tickets is June 1.

Reserved seating for the upcoming season is available for $60, and courtside season ticket packages are available for $160 ($60 season ticket, $100 Tradition Fund Contribution). General admission season tickets can be purchased at $30.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball.