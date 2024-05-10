LSU's Ingrid Lindblad Named To ANNIKA Award Final List

BATON ROUGE – Coming off a winning performance in the NCAA Regional on Wednesday, LSU star golfer Ingrid Lindblad was named to the Final ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel Friday morning by media partners Golfweek and the Golf Channel.

Lindblad is finishing what may be one of the best multi-year careers in women’s college golf and her 2023-24 season is loaded with amazing highlights, including three consecutive rounds of 68 to win the NCAA Bryan Regional.

College golf coaches, college golfers and media who cover college golf are eligible to vote for the award, run by The Haskins Foundation, which will be presented at the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California May 17-22.

Here is the “Lindblad List” of what she has accomplished at LSU through NCAA Regional play (May 8, 2024):

49 – Weeks current No. 1 in World Am Golf Rankings – Only 3 since rankings began No. 1 longer.

8 – Weeks at current No. 1 in the Scoreboard by Clippd NCAA rankings.

4 – wins in 2023-24 season; 5th consecutive year with multiple wins.

15 – SEC Record for career collegiate wins; 5th all-time in NCAA D1 in career victories.

9 – Top 5 finishes this season – 33 Top 5 finishes in career.

42 – NCAA Record for career top 10s (in 49 events) – 39 previous mark.

68.48 – Stroke average for 27 rds. in 2023-24; On pace to top NCAA season low of 68.80.

27 – Rds. of Par/Under this season – One off NCAA mark; 32 straight dating back to last season.

23 – Top 10 finishes in last 24 events, including 13 consecutive – lone outside top 10 was T11.

2 – Top 5 finishes in NCAA Championship – T3 in 2022; T5 in 2023.

3 – Only golfer with 3 Top 3s at ANWA – 3rd ’21; T2 ’22; 3rd ’24; 69 and 68 at Augusta National.

4 – Number of 1st-team All-America selections (’20, ’21, ’22, ’23; 2024 – not yet announced).

3 – SEC Player of the Year selections (2020, 2022, 2024).

2023 – Winner of the Mark H. McCormack Medal as top world am presented by USGA & R&A.

2020, 2022 – ANNIKA Award finalist.

2023 – Academic All-America first-team At-Large selected by College Sports Communicators.

4 – Four-time WGCA All-American scholar.

The 2024 ANNIKA Award winner will also be awarded an exemption into the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship, an LPGA major championship.

2023-2024 Final ANNIKA Award Watch List (listed alphabetically):

Emma Bunch, New Mexico State

Zoe Antoinette Campos, UCLA

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Catherine Park, Southern California

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford

Lottie Woad, Florida State

About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel:

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer. Rose Zhang (Stanford) became the 10th ANNIKA Award winner in 2023, and the third consecutive winner from Stanford.

Stifel, one of the nation’s leading wealth management and investment banking firms, serves as the presenting sponsor of both the ANNIKA and Haskins Awards. Stifel also serves as a presenting sponsor for the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships on GOLF Channel.

About Fred Haskins and the Haskins Foundation

From the seaside town of Liverpool to a quaint Donald Ross course in Georgia, Fred Haskins built a reputation for mentoring young golfers. Haskins was head professional at the Country Club of Columbus for 34 years, recommended for the position by the legendary Bobby Jones. His proteges learned the game in Saturday morning classes that cost a nickel. They went on to win more than 150 collegiate and amateur tournaments. Since its formation in 1971, the Haskins Foundation has been devoted to amateur golf and the presentation of the Haskins Award. This coveted trophy honors the year’s outstanding college golfer and the memory of Fred Haskins, a club professional that spent his life nurturing and mentoring amateur golfers. The foundation, based in Columbus, Ga., oversees the voting for the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards conducted among college golfers, coaches, past winners, and college golf media. For more information on the Haskins Foundation, visit www.HaskinsFoundation.org.