Softball

LSU Receives Six All-SEC Selections

Pitcher Sydney Berzon, outfielders Ciara Briggs, Ali Newland, utility pitcher Kelley Lynch and first baseman Raeleen Gutierrez combine for six All-SEC selections.

AUBURN, Ala. – Five LSU Tigers totaled six 2024 All-SEC selections announced by the league office. Pitcher Sydney Berzon and outfielders Ciara Briggs and Ali Newland were honored to the 2024 All-SEC First Team, while utility pitcher Kelley Lynch earned a spot on the 2024 All-SEC Second Team. In addition, first baseman Raeleen Gutierrez and Newland join the 2024 SEC All-Defensive Team. 

LSU is one of five schools with two players on the SEC All-Defensive Team and has been represented on the SEC All-Defensive team for six consecutive seasons, excluding the 2020 season (COVID-19).

Berzon becomes a two-time All-SEC selection and is honored first team in 2024 after being tabbed second team in 2023. Berzon has a 1.64 ERA and ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 165 strikeouts and 18 wins this season. Berzon has four saves, three shutouts, and holds opposing batters to a .222 average over 184.0 innings pitched.

Briggs, a three-time All-SEC selection, has earned her first career distinction on the first team. Her impressive performance at the plate this season includes a .322 batting average with team-highs of 59 hits, 40 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases. She leads the SEC with 10 sacrifice bunts and has collected 21 RBIs, showcasing her versatility and skill.

Newland was named to the All-SEC First Team for the second consecutive season. She was also named to the SEC All-Defensive Team for the first time in her career, thanks to a 1.000 fielding percentage, 83 putouts, and two assists from left field. Offensively, Newland has a .299 batting average, 50 hits, 37 RBIs, 30 runs, and 28 walks this season. 

In her lone season with the Tigers, Lynch—a two-way player—was named to the All-SEC Second Team. In the circle, Lynch has a 2.87 ERA behind 81 strikeouts in 87.2 innings pitched. Lynch has thrown five complete game shutouts this year, including the program’s first no-hitter against an SEC team since 2007, which contributes to her staff-low .195 opposing batting average. At the plate, Lynch has 22 hits, 15 RBIs, and five doubles.

Gutierrez garners her second consecutive SEC All-Defensive Team honor. She has a .995 fielding percentage at the first base position, 361 putouts, 14 assists, and was part of 21 double plays this season. Gutierrez tallied a career-high 24 putouts in the 14-inning classic over Alabama in the 2024 SEC Tournament game against Alabama (May 8). Gutierrez has had the most impressive offensive season in her career, batting .340 with 55 hits and 38 RBIs, and ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 16 doubles. 

The complete 2024 SEC All-SEC Softball Awards is as follows:

Player of the Year: Jocelyn Erickson, Florida

Pitcher of the Year: Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

Freshman of the Year: Keagan Rothrock, Florida

Coach of the Year: Karen Weekly, Tennessee

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.

LSU will play the winner between No. 4 seed Arkansas and No. 5 seed Missouri in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday on ESPN2.
Shortstop Taylor Pleasants hit a run-scoring single in the 14th inning to complete the comeback, while pitcher Sydney Berzon set a record for innings pitched in an SEC tournament game. LSU has six walk-off wins this season.