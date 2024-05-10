LSU Falls in Semifinals to Missouri, 2-1

AUBURN, Ala. – LSU fell to Missouri in eight innings, 2-1, Friday night at Jane B. Moore Field.

Despite the tough loss, LSU will enter the 2024 NCAA Tournament with a commendable record of 40-15. Missouri will advance to the SEC Tournament Championship with a record of 43- 14.

Pitcher Taylor Pannell (3-1) is gifted the win after not allowing a hit in the closing 1.1 innings. Pitcher Laurin Krings started the game, totaling two strikeouts and allowing no walks, four hits, and one run in 4.2 innings.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (18-8) received the loss despite throwing four strikeouts with no walks. The sophomore allowed three hits in 3.1 innings. Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch started the game but received no decision after dealing five strikeouts with three walks while allowing one run on one hit in 4.0 innings pitched.

Four LSU batters logged hits in the contest. Outfielder Ciara Briggs led the way with a 2-for-4 showing and now has 19 multi-hit games this season to lead the Tigers. Third baseman Madyson Manning was one of three LSU Tigers to record a hit and drove in the clubs lone run of the day.

Missouri took a 1-0 lead in the third inning thanks to a solo shot from second baseman Maddie Gallagher.

After both clubs went out in order in the fourth stanza, outfielder Ali Newland opened the fifth with a leadoff double. Catcher Maci Bergeron laid down the perfect sac bunt to move Newland to third, and Manning’s first career extra-base hit scored Newland to tie the game 1-1.

Berzon retired the first six batters she faced and ultimately nine of the first 10 batters entering the eighth inning. However, Berzon and the LSU defense would find themselves in a bases-loaded situation in the eighth inning, in which Gallagher would bring home the winning run and her second RBI of the game for Missouri on a sacrifice fly.

Up Next

The 2024 NCAA Division I Softball Selection Show will air on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 12.