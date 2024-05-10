BATON ROUGE – Emily Dixon, a member of the LSU Athletic Department since 2012, has been named the Director of Letterwinner Engagement for the Tigers.

In her new role, Dixon will oversee LSU’s National L Club and all functions for the group, serve as the primary contact for letterwinners, manage membership for the organization, and serve as the liaison for the National L Club Executive Board.

In addition, she will direct the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Committee through the selection process for new inductees, and as well as coordinating LSU’s Tribute Graduation Ceremony for student-athletes each fall and spring.

Dixon previously served as Chief of Creative Content as well as Executive Director of Creative Content.

In that capacity, Dixon oversaw all creative video for LSU Athletics, including social media, website, in-venue productions, and television shows. The Creative Content Department, one of the top in college athletics, works hand-in-hand with all sports across campus to showcase student-athletes, coaches and staff and bring fans behind the scenes of LSU athletics.

Dixon was part of the Sports Business Journal’s “Best in Sports Social Media” team in 2020, and the video department has been featured in numerous articles gaining national recognition from media outlets across the country.

Dixon also served as LSU’s in-house reporter, where she conducted weekly interviews with football head coach Brian Kelly, current football players, and former Tigers in the NFL, including Joe Burrow, Tyrann Mathieu, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Devin White.

Dixon also produced features and interviews with student-athletes and head coaches for various sports, which were seen on LSU Athletics’ social media channels and streamed on the LSU GOLD platform.

Dixon originally served as the Coordinator of Offensive Operations for the LSU Football team from 2012-2020 before being promoted to the Executive Director of Creative Content in the spring of 2020. While in college, Dixon began her LSU career as a student with the LSU football team.

Before returning to Baton Rouge, Dixon was a sports anchor and reporter at KNOE-TV in Monroe, La., where she would shoot, edit, produce and anchor weekly sportscasts.