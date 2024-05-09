May 2024 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the May 2024 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Rudy Ceccon

Sophomore, Mass Communication, Men’s Tennis

Reason for nomination: Rudy came to LSU and made an immediate impact on the team and in his academic program. He is thoughtful and goes out of his way to check in and acknowledge others. In addition to putting forth the effort to succeed academically, he has taken time out to assist other new Student-Athletes as they transition and get acclimated to LSU. Rudy has exemplified the motto of the Academic Center which is “Enter to Learn, Leave to Serve”.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Ava Galligan

Freshman, Sport Administration, Soccer

Reason for nomination: This is my second semester working with Ava and she continues to shine in tutoring. She has a wonderful work ethic, is always prepared, and has a wonderful attitude. She always rises to the occasion of overcoming any challenge put in front of her. It has been a pleasure to watch her this year. I cannot wait to see what she will accomplish moving forward.

Nominated by: Mahannah El-Farrah, Tutorial Graduate Assistant

Kinaa Graham

Freshman, Mass Communication, Women’s Tennis

Reason for nomination: Kinaa’s dedication and resilience are truly commendable. She is thriving academically and athletically, especially as a freshman. Facing challenges with a positive attitude and perseverance speaks volumes about her character and determination. Kinaa is making a significant impact at LSU already.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Karlo Percinic

Freshman, Business Analytics, Men’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Balancing academics and athletics can be quite challenging, especially as an international student adjusting to a new environment. Karlo seems to have a strong sense of organization and time management, which are essential skills for success in both academics and sports. Effective communication is also key, and Karlo is proactive in keeping everyone informed and on the same page. He’s off to a great start at LSU!

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Reagan Sweeney

Senior, Mass Communication, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Congratulations to Reagan on her upcoming graduation and securing a job after! Reagan has put in a tremendous amount of effort and dedication into her academics and athletics. Excelling in academics while being a student-athlete is no easy feat, and achieving above a 4.0 GPA is truly impressive. Her internship experience further highlights her commitment to going above and beyond in her field. Reagan has a bright future ahead, and her hard work will undoubtedly continue to pay off in her career.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Isiah Travis

Graduate Student, Master’s in Finance, Men’s Track & Field

Reason for nomination: It can be a challenge to balance both academic and athletic pursuits, but Isiah’s dedication and determination are truly commendable. Pursuing a Master’s Degree in Finance while still competing at a high level demonstrates his commitment to personal and professional growth. With his Management degree and soon-to-be Finance degree, Isiah will likely have a wide range of career opportunities available to him. It’s inspiring to see individuals like Isiah excel in multiple areas of their life.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.