LSU Set to Face No. 6 TCU In the First Round of The NCAA Tournament

Gulf Shores, AL. – Coming into the NCAA Championship Tournament, LSU has an overall record of 25-11. The Sandy Tigs are set to face No. 6 TCU in the first round on Friday at 4 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

“It’s nice to have a couple days to be here in Gulf Shores to get our feet literally in the sand and prepare to get going,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We plan to be prepared and energized for these big challenges that lie just around the corner. It’s been a long year and this is a great opportunity to finish up.”

The No. 11 seeded Tigers had their last practice of the season Thursday at Gulf Beach Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The NCAA Tournament is a 16-team field, single elimination tournament, and with a win on Friday, LSU would face the winner of No. 3 Stanford and No. 14 Georgia State at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 4, on ESPN2.

All matches on Friday will be streamed on ESPNU, while each individual court will be streamed on ESPN+.