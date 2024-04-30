Week 12 National Rankings
LSU remains in the top 15 in three of the four major polls, including No. 10 in the NFCA Poll.
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU ranks No. 10 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll.
The Tigers fall to No. 13 in the D1Softball Top 25 Poll and No. 16 in the Softball America Poll.
LSU went 1-3 last weekend, finishing with its 12th shutout of the season with the 1-0 victory against then No. 13/15 Arkansas.
The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game series against Liberty May 3-5 at Tiger Park.