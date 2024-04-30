LSU Honors Student Athletes at Annual Mikey Awards

BATON ROUGE – LSU honored the outstanding academic and athletic accomplishments of its student-athletes on Monday, April 29 in the South Stadium Club at the annual Mikey’s Award Show.

LSU out handed numerous academic and athletic honors to student-athletes in what was a star-studded event. The award show was hosted by former LSU Softball standout, SEC Network personality and member of the Akron Racers of National Pro Fastpitch AJ Andrews. Andrews was the first woman to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 2016.

Among the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Eye of the Tiger Award, which was given to Kiya Johnson of the LSU Gymnastics team. Johnson exemplified everything it means to be a Tiger after making her comeback in 2024 from injury. Her leadership and veteran routines helped lead LSU to their first national championship.

Other highlights of the evening included Haleigh Bryant (gymnastics) and Jayden Daniels (football) being awarded the TAF Female and Male Athletes of the Year presented by Cox Communications.

Bryant is the 2024 NCAA All-Around Champion, AAI Award Winner, SEC Gymnast of the Year and Honda Award Finalist while Daniels became only the third Heisman Trophy winner in LSU history and won the Davey O’Brien, Manning, Unitas Golden Arm Awards during his record-setting season in 2023.

The gymnastics team took home the program’s first national championship earlier this month and claimed five different awards at the Mikey’s last night.

The top academic awards went to beach volleyball’s Ellie Shank, the TAF Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and George Doyle, the TAF Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Shank owns a GPA of 4.060 while Doyle has a 3.784 GPA.

The beach volleyball team took home the Tiger Cup, which is presented to the LSU team that has the highest total achievement in the areas of academics, community service and competition.

Full list of 2023-24 Mikey Award Winners:

Female Newcomer of the Year, Konnor McClain

Male Newcomer of the Year, Paul Skenes

Female Record Breaking Performance, Haleigh Bryant

Male Record Breaking Performance, Jayden Daniels

Female Sport Play of the Year, Kiya Johnson

Male Sport Play of the Year, Tommy White

TAF Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Ellie Shank (4.060 GPA)

TAF Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, George “Drew” Doyle (3.784 GPA)

Female Athlete of the Year, Haleigh Bryant

Male Athlete of the Year, Jayden Daniels

Eye of the Tiger Award, Kiya Johnson

Female Volunteer of the Year, Flau’Jae Johnson

Male Volunteer of the Year, Paris Shand

Male Leadership Award, Mitch Mason

Female Leadership Award, Ali Newland

Tiger Cup, Beach Volleyball