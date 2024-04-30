LSU Gold
Softball

Gallery: Softball vs Arkansas

Game 1

Taylor Pleasants, Warmup | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Beth Torina | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sierra Daniel, Our Lady Of The Lake Health | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sierra Daniel, Our Lady Of The Lake Health | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Madyson Manning | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Karli Petty | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon, huddle | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Alex Diaz

Game 2

Madyson Manning | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
| Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Karli Petty | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Madyson Manning | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Madilyn Giglio | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Ciara Briggs, Ali Newland | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Madyson Manning | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Karli Petty | Photo by: Peter Nguyen

Game 3

Ali Newland, Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Abigail Savoy, Madilyn Giglio | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Abigail Savoy | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maia Townsend | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon, Karli Petty | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon, Raelin Chaffin, Taylor Pleasants, Raeleen Gutierrez, Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Gabi Roller
| Photo by: Gabi Roller

No. 6 LSU Shuts Out No. 15 Arkansas, 1-0

Pitcher Sydney Berzon secured her second shutout of the season, and outfielder Ciara Briggs led the offense with two hits and an RBI in the victory.
LSU Softball vs. Arkansas (G3) (Radio Archive)

No. 6 LSU Falls in Game Two Versus No. 15 Arkansas, 4-1

First baseman Raeleen Gutierrez set a new season-high in hits and led the LSU offense with a 4-for-4 performance at the plate in the setback.