LSU Hosts Seven Louisiana ‘Young Heroes’

BATON ROUGE – LSU welcomed seven ‘Louisiana Young Heroes’ to campus on Monday, April 29 after the high school students were honored by Louisiana Public Broadcasting for their outstanding display of leadership, perseverance, integrity and service in the community.

“It was a privilege and honor to spend time with these amazing students who have overcome adversity,” said Walt Holiday, Executive Director of the LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student Athletes. “They have not only excelled in the classroom but fully understand the significance of giving back.”

LPB’s Louisiana Young Heroes program celebrates exceptional young people who have excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome personal adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character to become better students, persons, and citizens. This year’s group of young heroes joins a larger group of nearly 200 individuals who have earned the recognition in previous years.

The young heroes began their day at the LSU Football Operations Building. They received a tour of football operations from Assistant AD of Football Player Development Dr. Damon Arnold and spent time meeting with LSU Associate Head Football Coach Frank Wilson. After their time at football operations, the young heroes made their way downtown where they were able to spend the afternoon at the Governor’s Mansion.

“Their visit to our football operations facility was a true honor,” Dr. Arnold said. “Their courage and dedication in making a difference in the lives of others fill us with pride. Together, we champion a spirit of service and excellence.”

“It’s truly remarkable to look at these Young Heroes and recognize the greatness within them,” Wilson added. “It’s an honor and a privilege to host them at LSU.”

2024 Louisiana Young Heroes:

Donald “Tré” Bishop III of Lafayette (Sophomore at Ascension Episcopal School), raised $49,500 to help St. Bernadette Clinic and the Lourdes Foundation. He worked with his school, political figures, Lt. Governor Nungesser, and Secretary of State Ardoin to create a program to recycle political signs to keep them out of landfills. He partnered with Wreaths Across America to recycle the stakes for veteran graves, and in 2021, Tré was instrumental in the passage of HCR70 in the Louisiana House and Senate, which assists with local recycling of campaign signs.

Morgan Daigle of Clifton (Junior at Northwood – Lena High School) is part of the Choctaw Tribe and has volunteered hundreds of hours to better Clifton’s Choctaw Community, cleaning up the graveyard and community areas, promoting literacy, and participating in blood drives. Morgan was the driving force behind Northwood’s Chemo Bag Drive, which is in honor of her late mother, and resulted in over 120 bag donations to Cabrini Cancer Center in 2023.

Germyrion “Gigi” George of Baton Rouge (Senior at Liberty Magnet High School) embodies a strong sense of determination despite adversity. She has served on the East Baton Rouge Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, engaging in discussions with community leaders and participating in community service projects. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and is Vice President of the Bakers and Tasters Club and the Southern Cooking Club. Driven by a service-oriented mindset, her goal is to become a traveling nurse practitioner, positively impacting diverse communities.

Anna Jusselin of Gonzales (Freshman at St. Amant High School) was born with congenital cystic adenomatoid malformation, a benign lung lesion. Anna’s prognosis was uncertain, but fourteen years later, Anna is a vibrant teenager who doesn’t let anything hold her back. She has raised funds through her annual “Drink Pink Day” selling lemonade and breast cancer awareness t-shirts. To date, Anna’s donations to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center total over $32,000. Anna also volunteers for Team of Dreams, a baseball league for persons with special needs.

Hudson Mobley of Metairie (Junior at Haynes Academy) witnessed someone experiencing cardiac arrest, and immediately jumped into action & performed CPR until the emergency responders arrived on scene. Today that patron is alive because of Hudson’s heroic act. Hudson being in the right place at the right time has shown his classmates & friends the importance of learning how to perform CPR. Hudson is the Haynes Academy girls’ basketball team manager and, as incoming swim team captain, enjoys mentoring teammates.

Hunter Robertson of Denham Springs (Junior at Denham Springs High School) heard an unusual noise from the pond behind his house one morning in October 2023. He paddled his kayak toward the sound and saw a foot sticking up from the water. The foot belonged to a 4-year-old girl. Hunter rushed to the bank with the child. His fearless actions saved her life. Always willing to lend a helping hand, after Hurricane Ida, Hunter delivered meals to the lineman restoring power.

Lauren Swanson of Gonzales (Senior at Ascension Christian High School) was diagnosed with Dense Deposit Disease in 2020, requiring multiple hospital visits to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. At a specialty hospital in Iowa, she received a kidney transplant in February 2024. Her love for softball and her team kept her, if not on the field, in the dugout cheering her teammates on amidst hospital visits. Even with medical issues, she has helped facilitate multiple service projects and disaster outreach.