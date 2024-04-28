No. 6 LSU Shuts Out No. 15 Arkansas, 1-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – Pitcher Sydney Berzon tossed her second shutout of the season, and outfielder Ciara Briggs logged her 18th multi-hit game this year as No. 6/7 LSU avoided the sweep by defeating No. 13/15 Arkansas 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Tiger Park.

LSU is now 36-13 this season and concludes its SEC schedule with a 12-12 mark. The Tigers increased their stretch to 17 consecutive seasons with a .500 or better record in SEC play dating back to 2006. The last time LSU finished its conference schedule with a .500 record was in 2017 at 12-12, which is also the last season the Tigers reached the Women’s College World Series. Arkansas moves to 34-12 this season and 13-7 in league play.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (16-7) earned the win after fanning six batters in a complete-game shutout while allowing three hits and four walks. All 12 of LSU’s shutout victories this season have been complete game shutouts.

“I thought she [Berzon] did a good job of commanding the whole zone and doing all the things we needed her to do,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “I thought she made some big pitches and big decisions. She really led us today.”

Arkansas’ three hits came in the first two innings before Berzon and the LSU defense held the Razorbacks hitless for the final five innings and retired six of the final eight batters.

Pitcher Reis Beuerlein (2-2) is charged with the loss after allowing a run on two hits, three walks, and a strikeout in the opening 4.1 innings.

LSU had four hits in the game, led by Briggs’ 2-for-3 outing. Briggs opened the game with a leadoff double in the first inning for her 10th extra-base hit this season. Catcher Maci Bergeron and third baseman Madyson Manning had the other base knocks for the Tigers.

Pinch hitter Sierra Daniel drew a four-pitch walk to open the fifth inning, and designated player Kelley Lynch reached on a fielder’s choice. Lynch was pinch ran for by Maia Townsend, who was ultimately the game-winning run.

After Manning singled to the pitcher, forcing a pitching change, Briggs singled down the left field line off of pitcher Hannah Camenzind, and Townsend scored from second base to put LSU on top 1-0.

“Ciara [Briggs] had a good at-bat,” said Coach Torina. “Thankfully, we had Maia Townsend in the game, our fastest player, who found a way to score right there. We talked this week about having to be creative and find a way home, and she was able to do that. So, Ciara Briggs had a big day at the plate for us. She continues to be one of our leaders offensively. We really count on her to do that.”

Up Next

LSU concludes the regular season with a three-game, non-conference series against Liberty, beginning on Friday, May 3 at Tiger Park. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. Streaming will be available on SEC Network +.