Track & Field’s No. 1 and No. 3 Ranked Tigers Hosting LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is home this week for the season finale as they host the LSU Invitational and Senior Day at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium

LSU will have 66 student-athletes (35 men, 31 women) competing this weekend at the LSU Invitational Gold meet. The one-day meet will start Saturday at 10:00 a.m. CT with the women’s hammer throw. Running events will begin at 1:15 p.m. with the women’s 4×100-meter relay.

Alongside LSU, a few of the teams competing at the LSU Invitational will be Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indian Hills CC, McNeese State and Ole Miss.

Senior Day festivities will start at 4:45 during the women’s steeplechase. Seniors that will be recognized Saturday afternoon are: Alia Armstrong, Dillon Bedell-Bass, Shani’a Bellamy, Ji’eem Bullock, Sean Burrell, Adele Broussard, Sydney Clemens, Thelma Davies, Will Dart, Emma Engelhardt, Annie Fink, Da’Marcus Fleming, John Meyer, Favour Ofili, Julia Palin, Tzuriel Pedigo, Claudio Romero, Ronnie Rounds, Morgan Smalls, Shelby Spoor and Luke Witte.

This weekend’s meet will not be streamed; for live coverage of the Tigers, make sure to follow along here on twitter throughout the meet.

