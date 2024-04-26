Tigers Conclude Play at SEC Championship

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team concluded its time at the SEC Championship on Friday after a 15-over 295 in round three of stroke play at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simon’s Island, Ga. LSU concluded stroke play in 13th place at 34-over 874.

Auburn Freshman, Jackson Koivun, earned the SEC individual title as he fired a 12-under 198 to win by six strokes. Four players were tied for second at 6-under 204. Koivun fired a 4-under 66 in each round. Teams advancing to match play are Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Arkansas, Florida, Texas A&M, and Alabama.

The Tigers struggled in round one at 13-over 293 and put LSU at the bottom of the leaderboard. The Tigers passed Missouri in round two but could not gain any ground in hopes to reach match play. LSU started Friday 17 strokes away from the 8th place spot as it looked to reach match play. The top eight teams will begin match play starting tomorrow and concluding on Sunday.

In round three the Tigers were led by Connor Gaunt with an even par of 70 to finish the tournament at 1-over 211 and tied for 30th. Gaunt carded three birdies and three bogeys on Friday. The graduate student led LSU with 11 birdies at Sea Island.

Luke Haskew finished with a birdie on No. 18 to conclude his final round at 3-over 73. Haskew made his way into the lineup again after the alternate replaced Drew Doyle on Thursday. Jay Mendell followed with a 4-over 74 in round three to finish at 10-under after 54 holes. Alex Price carded an 8-over 78 and Lance Yates scored a 9-over 79 on Friday.

The Tigers will look on to the NCAA Regional that will take place on LSU’s home track at The University Club in Baton Rouge. The three-day Regional will start on May 13th and the top five teams will advance to the NCAA National in Carlsbad, Calif. The Regional selection show will be on the Golf Channel at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Team R1 R2 R3 Par – 840

T1 Auburn 274 276 276 826 -14

T1 Tennessee 277 274 275 826 -14

3 Vanderbilt 269 276 282 827 -13

T4 Georgia 270 279 280 829 -11

T4 Arkansas 279 278 272 829 -11

6 Florida 279 270 281 830 -10

7 Texas A&M 276 278 278 832 -8

8 Alabama 283 272 283 838 -2

9 Ole Miss 281 280 288 849 +9

10 Miss. St. 288 281 284 853 +13

11 Kentucky 283 287 289 859 +19

12 S. Carolina 287 278 296 861 +21

13 LSU 293 286 295 874 +34

14 Missouri 290 292 297 879 +39