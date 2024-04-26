Tigers Conclude Play at SEC Championship

LSU Gold
by Ethan W. Anderson
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team concluded its time at the SEC Championship on Friday after a 15-over 295 in round three of stroke play at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simon’s Island, Ga. LSU concluded stroke play in 13th place at 34-over 874. 

Auburn Freshman, Jackson Koivun, earned the SEC individual title as he fired a 12-under 198 to win by six strokes. Four players were tied for second at 6-under 204. Koivun fired a 4-under 66 in each round. Teams advancing to match play are Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Arkansas, Florida, Texas A&M, and Alabama. 

The Tigers struggled in round one at 13-over 293 and put LSU at the bottom of the leaderboard. The Tigers passed Missouri in round two but could not gain any ground in hopes to reach match play. LSU started Friday 17 strokes away from the 8th place spot as it looked to reach match play. The top eight teams will begin match play starting tomorrow and concluding on Sunday. 

In round three the Tigers were led by Connor Gaunt with an even par of 70 to finish the tournament at 1-over 211 and tied for 30th. Gaunt carded three birdies and three bogeys on Friday. The graduate student led LSU with 11 birdies at Sea Island. 

Luke Haskew finished with a birdie on No. 18 to conclude his final round at 3-over 73. Haskew made his way into the lineup again after the alternate replaced Drew Doyle on Thursday. Jay Mendell followed with a 4-over 74 in round three to finish at 10-under after 54 holes. Alex Price carded an 8-over 78 and Lance Yates scored a 9-over 79 on Friday. 

The Tigers will look on to the NCAA Regional that will take place on LSU’s home track at The University Club in Baton Rouge. The three-day Regional will start on May 13th and the top five teams will advance to the NCAA National in Carlsbad, Calif. The Regional selection show will be on the Golf Channel at 1:00 p.m. CT.

 

Team                   R1 R2 R3     Par – 840

 T1  Auburn          274 276 276       826     -14

  T1  Tennessee    277 274 275       826     -14

   3  Vanderbilt    269 276 282       827     -13

  T4  Georgia       270 279 280       829     -11

  T4  Arkansas    279 278 272       829     -11

   6  Florida          279 270 281       830     -10

   7  Texas A&M   276 278 278       832      -8

   8  Alabama       283 272 283       838      -2

   9  Ole Miss       281 280 288       849      +9

  10  Miss. St.      288 281 284       853     +13

  11  Kentucky     283 287 289       859     +19

  12  S. Carolina  287 278 296       861     +21

  13  LSU           293 286 295       874     +34

  14  Missouri     290 292 297       879     +39

