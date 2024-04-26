LSU Falls To FSU; Set To Face South Carolina In Semi Final Match

Huntsville, Ala. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team fell to FSU Thursday afternoon at the CCSA Beach Volleyball Tournament and will face the winner of GCU vs. South Carolina in the semi-final match Friday morning at 9 a.m. CT at John Hunt Park.

“I like how we played today,” said head coach Russell Brock. “The energy and spirit were impressive. The first win was really important. We needed to win and win decisively, so to come out right away and pull away with a big win was important. Second match didn’t go our way, but we played well and I’m excited and know we are motivated to find the next gear we need tomorrow to finish the tournament well.”

Aubrey O’Gorman and Ella Larkin lost Court 3; 15-21 and 11-21. Amber Haynes and Skylar Martin lost Court 4; 16-21 and 14-21. Emily Meyer and Yali Ashush lost Court 5; 18-21 and 18-21.

LSU 4, GCU 1

Gabi Bailey/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Sophia Hladyniuk/Krista Rowan #3 (GCU), 21-17, 22-20 Reilly Allred/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Sarah Dickson/Katie Keefe (GCU), 21-19, 21-8, 15-11 Ella Larkin/Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) def. Karynn Garrow/Adrianna Serrano Ferro (GCU), 21-16, 24-22, 15-13 Amber Haynes/Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Jessica Drake #9/Mackenzie Harris (GCU), 23-21, 21-14 Madison Bogle/Regan Holmer (GCU) def. Yali Ashush/Emily Meyer (LSU), 21-17, 21-14

LSU 0, FSU 3